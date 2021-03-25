City of Tonawanda to overhaul panel that reviews ethics complaints

Davis denied any wrongdoing and the board did not find evidence of ethics violations. City officials said the proposed Ethics Board changes don't stem from that investigation into Davis.

City Attorney S. Michael Rua said discussion about revamping the Ethics Board traces back to late last fall, when board chairman Christopher Fisher filed a Freedom of Information Law request seeking copies of emails sent among Common Council members and Davis.

Rua said his office was asked to review the propriety of the request because Fisher filed it in his capacity as board chair. His research determined city policy barred the Ethics Board from launching its own investigations of Tonawanda officials and, instead, it must rely on a referral from the mayor or Common Council before proceeding, Rua said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Rua said the public records request was rejected on those grounds. Fisher was free to file the request again on his own behalf but he never did, according to the city attorney.

This series of events led city officials to delve further into the functions, powers and duties of the Ethics Board. They determined the board was in violation of state law because its members didn't include a municipal employee and decided it was a good time to further amend its operations.

"It's a simple fix," Rua said.