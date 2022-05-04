City of Tonawanda to host Open House June 11

The City of Tonawanda will host its first Open House on June 11.

The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon in the city's Gateway Harbor, at Main and Niagara streets.

Mayor John White, who will unveil a summer reading program for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, and members of the Common Council will attend the Open House.

It features a "Touch a Truck" area where children can get a hands-on look at police, fire and Department of Public Works vehicles. They also can meet horses from the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase and local businesses will showcase their goods and services. There will be additional giveaways for children.

