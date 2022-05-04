 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Tonawanda to host Open House June 11

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The City of Tonawanda will host its first Open House on June 11.

The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon in the city's Gateway Harbor, at Main and Niagara streets.

Mayor John White, who will unveil a summer reading program for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, and members of the Common Council will attend the Open House.

It features a "Touch a Truck" area where children can get a hands-on look at police, fire and Department of Public Works vehicles. They also can meet horses from the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase and local businesses will showcase their goods and services. There will be additional giveaways for children.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildlife photographer captures incredible images of tiger mom and cub cuddling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News