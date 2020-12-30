City of Tonawanda Police seek help in locating missing 17-year-old girl

City of Tonawanda Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Tatiana VanVolkenburg has been missing from her City of Tonawanda residence since Dec. 11, according to police, who said Tatiana was last reported seen on Dec. 19 in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood.

Tatiana is described by City of Tonawanda Police as having brown hair and brown eyes, and weighing about 120 pounds.

The City of Tonawanda Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (716) 692-2121.

