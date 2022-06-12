 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Tonawanda police offer car seat check

The City of Tonawanda Police Department will hold a car seat check from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday in front of police headquarters at 200 Niagara St.

Children under 2 years old must ride in a rear-facing car seat, under New York State law. Until the age of 4, children have to ride in child safety seats. And children must ride in child restraint systems until they are 8.

Drivers can be fined up to $100 for a car seat violation or seat belt violation for anyone under 16.

