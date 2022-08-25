City of Tonawanda man with severe PTSD reported missing

The City of Tonawanda police have issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult.

Authorities said 56-year-old David C. Rasmussen of the City of Tonawanda has severe post traumatic stress disorder, is believed to be in an altered mental state and may be in need of medical attention.

Rasmussen is described at 5-feet-7 with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown, short sleeved shirt, khaki shorts, a light colored baseball cap and carrying a camouflage backpack.

According to authorities, he may attempt to travel to Fort Erie, Canada.

Police urged anyone who might know Rasmussen's whereabouts to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.