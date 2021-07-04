 Skip to main content
City of Tonawanda issues closings for July 5 fireworks celebration
The City of Tonawanda's colorful, 25-minute fireworks celebration in Niawanda Park will start at dusk Monday at the foot of Gibson Street.

To ensure things go safely, Niagara Street between Bouck and Hinds streets will be closed to traffic at 7 p.m. By 6 p.m., all vehicles must be off Niagara Street and out of Niawanda Park.

A portion of the Riverwalk between Franklin and Gibson streets will close at 3 p.m., with a posted detour for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The boat launch in Niawanda Park will close at 5 p.m., but the Isle View Park Launch, a county park, will remain open.

Police are asking for people to please leave their pets at home.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

