City of Niagara Falls suspends trash pickup for remainder of week

The City of Niagara Falls has suspended regular trash pickup for the remainder of the week to allow city crews to focus on snow removal following Monday's storm, City Administrator Anthony Restaino said Wednesday.
The city will resume its regular trash pickup schedule on Monday. Residents will be permitted to put out an additional six bags of regular household waste at the curb, in addition to a full blue tote.
Bulk trash pickup will be suspended for all of next week and will resume on Jan. 31.
Eric DuVall
Assistant City Editor
Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.
