 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Niagara Falls suspends trash pickup for remainder of week
0 comments

City of Niagara Falls suspends trash pickup for remainder of week

Support this work for $1 a month

The City of Niagara Falls has suspended regular trash pickup for the remainder of the week to allow city crews to focus on snow removal following Monday's storm, City Administrator Anthony Restaino said Wednesday.

The city will resume its regular trash pickup schedule on Monday. Residents will be permitted to put out an additional six bags of regular household waste at the curb, in addition to a full blue tote. 

Bulk trash pickup will be suspended for all of next week and will resume on Jan. 31. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden calls on Fed to fight inflation

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News