City of Lockport proposes 2% tax increase for 2022
City of Lockport taxpayers will see increases in taxes and water, sewer and refuse fees if the Common Council approves the 2022 budget Mayor Michelle M. Roman proposed Wednesday.

Finance Director Timothy K. Russo said the property tax rate would rise 2%, or 37 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, to $19.05. The tax levy would go up 2.06%, under the state tax cap, which for Lockport is nearly 3% for 2022.

General spending of $26.4 million actually would decrease $132,000, despite the state-ordered hiring of four new firefighters, continuing compliance with an arbitrator's ruling.

Russo said the city would add one more clerical job and return the highways and parks director to full-time status.

Water and sewer fees will rise 3%, and the refuse fee will see a 10% increase, the first change in the latter fee since it was imposed a decade ago.

The Council is expected to hold a public hearing on the budget Nov. 3 and vote on it Nov. 17.

