Splash pads in Buffalo are open for Memorial Day weekend, and just in time for the arrival of summerlike weather.

Ten splash pads opened Friday. The attractions will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“The holiday weather forecast looks incredible with lots of sunshine and seventy-degree temperatures, so we made the decision to open our popular splash pads this weekend for families to enjoy," Mayor Byron Brown said in a news release.

The weather forecast for next week predicts high temperatures in the 80s through Friday.

Following the holiday weekend, the splash pads will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. daily through the end of the school year in late June, weather permitting.

When the Buffalo Public School year ends, the splash pads will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Labor Day.

The water features scheduled to open this season are:

• Ralph Wilson Park, foot of Porter Avenue.

• Allison Park, Reese Street adjacent to Asarese Matters Center.

• Masten Park, Best Street adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion.

• MLK Jr. Park Basin, Best Street and Fillmore Avenue.

• Lanigan Park, South Park Avenue.

• Lincoln Park, foot of Quincy Street.

• Cazenovia Park.

• Houghton Park, foot of Spahn Street.

• Schiller Park – Sprenger Street side of park.

• Roosevelt Park – foot of Roosevelt Avenue.

An 11th splash pad, located at the Kensington Pool, will open once construction is completed in coming months.