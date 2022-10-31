City of Buffalo offering free shredding and clothing recycling Nov. 12

The City of Buffalo will hold a shredding and clothing recycling day, along with a Thanksgiving food drive, from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 in Shoshone Park, 1978 Hertel Ave., at the Beard Avenue entrance, Mayor Byron W. Brown announces.

Free shredding will be offered for tax documents, bank and medical statements and confidential papers with account and Social Security numbers. Non-confidential papers, junk mail, envelopes and magazines will not be accepted.

Clothing, including worn and torn items, bedding, shoes and textiles, will be collected for the WNY Coalition for Donated Goods to help people locally.

Food donations wanted include canned green beans and corn, 1-pound boxes of elbow macaroni and boxes of stuffing mix and corn bread mix.

All who donate clothing or food will receive a reusable tote bag or an mini indoor recycling tote.