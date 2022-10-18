City of Buffalo is sued over new Common Council boundaries

The fight over Buffalo's reapportioned Council districts is headed to court as a political action group, a coalition of block clubs and a voter from each of the nine districts collectively filed a lawsuit Tuesday aimed at nullifying the 2022 redistricting map.

Throughout the reapportionment process, Our City Action Buffalo contended the districts should be more inclusive and racially balanced and that the public should have been given more time to review the proposals and offer feedback.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown signs controversial Council reapportionment plan into law In approving the measure, the mayor said in a statement that complaints about reducing minority representation on the Council were unfounded.

In their State Supreme Court lawsuit, the petitioners said Buffalo's reapportionment process "failed to meet the basic requirements of the law necessitating this court's intervention."

While "even the best-run process for determining representational districts can create discontent," according to their lawsuit, "... it should be the rule of law – not the fiat of an entrenched few – that creates the playing field for democracy in the City of Buffalo."

Named as defendants are the Buffalo Common Council, Mayor Byron W. Brown and the Erie County Board of Elections.

By law, the city must redraw its councilmanic district boundaries every decade to reflect population changes in the city. Each district must be approximately equal in population.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Buffalo's population grew for the first time in 70 years to 278,349 from 261,275 in 2010.

Our City Action Buffalo, the lead petitioner in the lawsuit, is a nonprofit, grassroots political organization. It "works to identify, nurture, and promote local leadership focused on counteracting legacies of systemic oppression and promoting housing and environmental justice" in Buffalo and throughout Western in the City of Buffalo and Western New York."

The University Block Club Coalition, another petitioner, is a nonprofit group representing residents and block clubs in Buffalo's University District.

During the wrangling over the redistricting process, Our City Action Buffalo offered its own redrawn map for consideration, arguing that the one initially presented by the city's reapportionment commission did not take into account neighborhoods or promote racial fairness. The political action group's proposal called for eliminating the Fillmore District and increasing the size of the Ellicott District, while creating a new Elmwood-Allentown District.

Grassroots group backs candidates and takes on Buffalo Common Council: 'Time to prepare to govern' Our City Action Buffalo turned out voters to propel India Walton to a mayoral primary win last year. Now the group is leading the fight against Common Council district boundaries it says are gerrymandered.

In their lawsuit, they charged the city with engaging "significant departures from the laws governing the redistricting process" that resulted in "negative effects that create unique and specific injuries to each petitioner that can only be remedied by the relief requested through this action."

They are asking the court to annul the city's approved redistricting map that was signed into law by Brown on Aug. 15, and allow for an alternate set of district boundaries to be created from a process that is more fair.

A city spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen defended the redrawn Council map last summer when the Common Council approved it, saying, "I think the Council has done everything legally to not only respect the law but its citizens.”