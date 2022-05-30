 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Buffalo has new diversity, equity and inclusion leader

  • Updated
The city of Buffalo's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has a new leader. 

Chantele Thompson has been appointed to the position of chief diversity officer, Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday. She began her role May 16. Prior to that, Thompson worked as the chief equity and inclusion officer at Child and Family Services. 

Brown said Thompson "has the experience and expertise" to lead the city's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. 

Chantele Thompson

Chief Diversity Officer Chantele Thompson

"As Buffalo changes, we must strategically ensure that our plans are inclusive and beneficial to all residents, and I am confident that Chantele will meet this moment with urgency as our community continues to heal from the tragic shooting at Tops, the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the continuing economic uncertainty," Brown said in a statement.

Thompson was born and raised in Buffalo. She graduated from City Honors School and earned a bachelors degree in psychology at Canisius College. She has masters degrees in public administration and education. Thompson is currently pursuing a doctorate in American and Africana studies at the University at Buffalo. 

She's has worked in Ghana, Ivory Coast, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

"I am honored to serve the residents of Buffalo as Chief Diversity Officer, a vital role, at this critical time," Thompson said.

In her role, she plans to "further ensure we are taking a citywide, community-informed, data-driven approach to equity, leveraging resources of city government to ensure greater access, inclusion and prosperity," she said. 

Thompson serves on the board of directors of International Child Advancement and is a member of the Buffalo chapter of Links Incorporated, Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals, and Society for Diversity. She is the cofounder of Black Girls Hike Buffalo. 

She lives in Buffalo with her son, Quentin, and their puppy, Storm.

