 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City man critically wounded by gunfire several blocks from ECMC
0 comments

City man critically wounded by gunfire several blocks from ECMC

Support this work for $1 a month

A 23-year-old Buffalo man was admitted to Erie County Medical Center in critical condition early Sunday after he was struck by gunfire.

The man was shot shortly before 2:30 a.m. near East Delavan Avenue and Moselle Street, and was driven about five blocks from the scene in a private vehicle to ECMC, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said.

This marked the third weekend in a row where someone was seriously wounded by gunfire in the city. One of those shot during the Independence Day holiday weekend, 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr., died from his injuries. 

Police asked anyone with information on any recent shooting to call or text their confidential tip line at 847-2255. 

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Half of fatal overdoses in Erie County are from cocaine laced with fentanyl

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News