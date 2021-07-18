City man critically wounded by gunfire several blocks from ECMC

A 23-year-old Buffalo man was admitted to Erie County Medical Center in critical condition early Sunday after he was struck by gunfire.

The man was shot shortly before 2:30 a.m. near East Delavan Avenue and Moselle Street, and was driven about five blocks from the scene in a private vehicle to ECMC, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said.

This marked the third weekend in a row where someone was seriously wounded by gunfire in the city. One of those shot during the Independence Day holiday weekend, 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr., died from his injuries.

Police asked anyone with information on any recent shooting to call or text their confidential tip line at 847-2255.

