City man critically wounded by gunfire several blocks from ECMC

A 23-year-old Buffalo man was admitted to Erie County Medical Center in critical condition early Sunday after he was struck by gunfire.
The man was shot shortly before 2:30 a.m. near East Delavan Avenue and Moselle Street, and was driven about five blocks from the scene in a private vehicle to ECMC, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said.
This marked the third weekend in a row where someone was seriously wounded by gunfire in the city. One of those shot during the Independence Day holiday weekend, 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr., died from his injuries.
Police asked anyone with information on any recent shooting to call or text their confidential tip line at 847-2255.
