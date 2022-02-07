City lawmakers to hold meeting to hear from public about snow removal

The Buffalo Common Council will hold a special Finance Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to hear from residents about their concerns, ideas and feedback over the city’s recent snow removal efforts.
The session is open to the public and will be held virtually via videoconference. To join the meeting and have the opportunity to speak, please email councilstaff@buffalony.gov.
The discussion also will be streamed live on the Council’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BFLOCC.
For questions or further information regarding the meeting, please contact Taisha St. Jean by phone at 851-5161 or email at tstjean@buffalony.gov.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Deidre Williams
I am the Buffalo City Hall reporter for The Buffalo News. I've been a staff reporter at The News since in 1999.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.