City lawmakers to hold meeting to hear from public about snow removal
Common Council chambers inside City Hall

"Daylight," the stained-glass skylight, illuminates Common Council Chamber, symbolizing transparency in government.

 Arthur Drooker

The Buffalo Common Council will hold a special Finance Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to hear from residents about their concerns, ideas and feedback over the city’s recent snow removal efforts.

The session is open to the public and will be held virtually via videoconference. To join the meeting and have the opportunity to speak, please email councilstaff@buffalony.gov.

The discussion also will be streamed live on the Council’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BFLOCC.

For questions or further information regarding the meeting, please contact Taisha St. Jean by phone at 851-5161 or email at tstjean@buffalony.gov.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

