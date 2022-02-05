City lawmakers to hear where projects funded by American Rescue Plan money stand

The City of Buffalo already has received half of its $331 million allotment of American Rescue Plan funds.
Officials identified 26 ways to spend the stimulus money and compiled them into the Buffalo Transformation Fund.
On Tuesday, Mayor Byron Brown’s administration will update the Common Council on the status of the projects from March through December last year.
Some of the project updates include:
Water and Sewer Debt Forgiveness Program. An agreement with Promise Network was executed last month. Program guidelines and a marketing strategy will be developed through March. The program is expected to be open for enrollments in April and continue through December 2024, or when funds are expended, whichever is sooner.
The city budgeted $13 million for the program.
Garbage User-Fee Assistance Program. A working group has been with the Water and Sewer Debt Forgiveness Program to consolidate administrative procedures and determine uniform applicant eligibility criteria. The city expects to contract with Promise under a cooperative purchasing clause in the contract with Water.
A total of $5.5 million was earmarked.
Wraparound Services Support for Job Training. A working group was established to discuss the development and rollout of the program, and planning conversations are underway.
About $16 million is budgeted – down from $20 million – for the program aimed at nonprofits that train residents for jobs in the fields of medicine, technology and information sciences and advanced manufacturing. The funds would provide enrollees in training programs with money to defray the costs of child care, transportation, clothing, medical costs or other financial burdens that often force residents to end their training before finishing.
Northland Workforce Training Center Scholarship. An agreement with NWTC is in negotiations.
The program, which was allocated $2 million, is for residents of color and female students who are typically underrepresented in the advanced manufacturing field. It would provide assistance for transportation, learning supplies, child care and other expenses.
Neighborhood Improvement “Clean Up” Corps. $9 million was budgeted to provide jobs for individuals who will advance the city’s neighborhood improvement efforts, parks improvement projects and other community service efforts. The corps would have 50 members and five supervisors.
A feasibility study will take place this year.
Minority-Owned Business Assistance Fund. A working group was established to discuss the development and rollout of the $3.5 million program to support minority-owned businesses.
Park Access Equity Fund. The city’s Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets filed a request for Tuesday’s Council meeting to hire Young & Wright for $425,000 as consultant to provide architectural and engineering services for the Shoshone Park New Indoor Field House.
The equity fund is budgeted for $20 million to improve at least eight city parks with the purchase of new playground equipment and other capital improvements.
Masten Park/Johnny B. Wiley Reconstruction Project. Design for this $23 million project is 50% complete.
Affordable Housing Fund. A working group was established to discuss the development and rollout of the program for which $16.3 million was allocated.
Healthy Homes Inspections Program. Budgeted at $1 million, the program supports city inspections of housing to prevent lead poisoning and other environmentally rooted causes of health disparities. About $84,000 has been spent to cover personnel salary and fringe costs.
Neal Dobbins Restorative Justice and Public Safety Fund. A preliminary budget is under review. A working group was established to discuss the development and rollout of the $6 million program for technology and community-based antiviolence programming to improve neighborhood safety and encourage resident-driven crime prevention programs through targeted interventions and mentoring service.
Smart Sewer and Water Infrastructure Buildout. The city earmarked $40 million. Personnel were hired last year and project coordination is underway. Potential project locations are to be determined. Construction contracts should be awarded in the summer, with construction commencing in October.
Replacing Old Lead Lines (ROLL) Expansion. Of the $10 million set aside, about $2.5 million has been spent since March 2021, and 238 residential properties have had their lead water service lines replaced.
Enhanced Cybersecurity Measures. The Management Information Systems Department is purchasing software and technology infrastructure to enhance the security of the city’s computer network. Stimulus funding totals $2.2 million. About $195,000 has been spent.
Road Maintenance Fund. This $7.6 million project – up from $4 million – is currently in the planning phase, including drafting the list of potential locations for construction. Construction to start in May.