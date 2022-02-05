City lawmakers to hear where projects funded by American Rescue Plan money stand

A total of $5.5 million was earmarked.

Wraparound Services Support for Job Training. A working group was established to discuss the development and rollout of the program, and planning conversations are underway.

About $16 million is budgeted – down from $20 million – for the program aimed at nonprofits that train residents for jobs in the fields of medicine, technology and information sciences and advanced manufacturing. The funds would provide enrollees in training programs with money to defray the costs of child care, transportation, clothing, medical costs or other financial burdens that often force residents to end their training before finishing.

Northland Workforce Training Center Scholarship. An agreement with NWTC is in negotiations.

The program, which was allocated $2 million, is for residents of color and female students who are typically underrepresented in the advanced manufacturing field. It would provide assistance for transportation, learning supplies, child care and other expenses.

