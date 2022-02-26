 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City lawmakers resume in-person meetings, continue video option
The Buffalo Common Council will return to meeting in person at City Hall on Tuesday, due to decreasing Covid case numbers.

 Derek Gee / News file photo

With Covid case numbers declining, the Buffalo Common Council will return to City Hall for in-person meetings with the option for the public to join remotely.

Beginning Tuesday, the Council’s regular business and committee sessions will be conducted in Council Chambers on the 13th floor. Guests will be able to join virtually via videoconference.

"Based on the science and the numbers, this Honorable Body decided to keep everyone safe, by holding virtual meetings. As we begin to return to normalcy, we believe leaving an option open for a virtual component to our meetings is still as important. Not only will it be another measure to keep people safe, but it will also increase transparency and access to our meetings for individuals who in the past might have struggled to attend our meetings,” said Council President Darius Pridgen.

To view the agendas for committee meetings Tuesday, visit the Council's meeting portal buffalony.iqm2.com

To speak on an item, call Council staff at 851-5105 or email councilstaff@buffalony.gov.

