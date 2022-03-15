City lawmakers reject proposal for halal butcher shop amid neighborhood opposition

It looks as though a halal butcher shop for chickens will not open after all in Buffalo's Fillmore-Leroy neighborhood.

The Common Council’s Legislation Committee on Tuesday recommended denying approval for the project.

The decision came after opposition from 15 speakers during the committee meeting, 88 signatures collected over the weekend and about a dozen letters to Masten Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr.

“I think it brings down the community that I’ve been living in for 50 some years comfortably,” said former Council Member Clifford Bell. “You can see now … it’s well-established with mostly homeowners that take care of their property. I just think that having something like this is kind of an insult to the intelligence to those who have laid this kind of 50-year groundwork.”

Roopnarain Persaud and Mohammad Munshi seek to open a chicken-processing and retail shop near Erie County Medical Center that would operate under Islamic dietary law. The proposed shop at 1963 Fillmore Ave., at Kensington Avenue, would house live chickens in coops on the premises, with processing and storage in back and a retail counter in front.

