City lawmakers reject proposal for halal butcher shop amid neighborhood opposition

It looks as though a halal butcher shop for chickens will not open after all in Buffalo's Fillmore-Leroy neighborhood.
The Common Council’s Legislation Committee on Tuesday recommended denying approval for the project.
The decision came after opposition from 15 speakers during the committee meeting, 88 signatures collected over the weekend and about a dozen letters to Masten Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr.
“I think it brings down the community that I’ve been living in for 50 some years comfortably,” said former Council Member Clifford Bell. “You can see now … it’s well-established with mostly homeowners that take care of their property. I just think that having something like this is kind of an insult to the intelligence to those who have laid this kind of 50-year groundwork.”
Roopnarain Persaud and Mohammad Munshi seek to open a chicken-processing and retail shop near Erie County Medical Center that would operate under Islamic dietary law. The proposed shop at 1963 Fillmore Ave., at Kensington Avenue, would house live chickens in coops on the premises, with processing and storage in back and a retail counter in front.
Their plan calls for processing about 300 chickens each week at the site, and the remains would be discarded in dumpsters behind the site, said Michael Berger, a partner at Sutton Architecture, who represented the applicants at Tuesday’s committee meeting.
No other animals or meat would be sold, and the shop would operate under all health codes. The location is a squat vacant building that was last used as a convenience store and is across from a gas station.
The Buffalo Planning Board last week recommended approval of a special-use permit from the Common Council for the butcher shop.
Speakers at Tuesday's meeting voiced health concerns about wastewater contaminated with blood that would be dumped from the facility. They also worried about the stench and potential for vermin.
“We would love to see a renaissance in the Fillmore Kensington area,” said Barbara Burkholder, co-pastor of Sword of the Spirit Ministries at 300 Kensington Ave. “We’re still fighting for it, believing for it, would love to see it happen. But I don’t think this would provide that and bring in any desire for people to want to come into that area.”
The proposed business is not right for a neighborhood that includes homes, a hospital and schools, many speakers said.
“There’s just too much risk involved in putting a slaughterhouse ... in a residential neighborhood, said Ellen Harris-Harvey, president of Trinidad Neighborhood Block Club.
The full Council is expected to uphold the denial at its regular business meeting next Tuesday.