City lawmakers plan to vote Tuesday on redistricting maps

  • Updated
Following a couple of delays, the Buffalo Common Council will hold a special session at noon Tuesday to vote on the proposed reapportionment map for new district boundaries.

The Council’s amended version of the redrawn council boundaries developed by the city’s reapportionment commission includes minor changes. All of the SUNY Buffalo State campus would be in the Delaware District, for instance, whereas in an earlier proposal a portion of the college would have been in the Delaware District and the rest in the Niagara District. And the Lovejoy District was modified to include all of the Valley neighborhood, which is bounded by the Buffalo River, Van Rensselaer Street and the I-190. The Valley neighborhood is currently split between South and Lovejoy districts.

Critics have charged gerrymandering by the Council and contend the new district lines the Council will vote on do not take into account neighborhoods or promote racial fairness.

Amid the criticism, the Council delayed a July 1 vote on the map and again last week.

