City lawmakers plan to vote Tuesday on redistricting maps

The Buffalo Common Council contends it cannot accept other options for district boundaries. But if the Council approves its amended version of what the city’s reapportionment commission developed, there will be a legal challenge, said attorney Adam Bojak, a volunteer with Our City Action Buffalo community group.

The Council’s amended version of the redrawn council boundaries developed by the city’s reapportionment commission includes minor changes. All of the SUNY Buffalo State campus would be in the Delaware District, for instance, whereas in an earlier proposal a portion of the college would have been in the Delaware District and the rest in the Niagara District. And the Lovejoy District was modified to include all of the Valley neighborhood, which is bounded by the Buffalo River, Van Rensselaer Street and the I-190. The Valley neighborhood is currently split between South and Lovejoy districts.