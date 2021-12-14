City lawmakers get millions more to spend on infrastructure

Common Council members will have more money to spend at their discretion for infrastructure projects in their respective districts under an agreement reached with Mayor Byron Brown's administration.

The money will come from the $25 million capital budget for 2022, which the Council unanimously approved Tuesday, and from the city's $331 million American Rescue Plan federal stimulus aid.

Between the two pots of money, individual members will have $800,000 to spend in their districts next year, more than double the amount each had been allocated in the last few years, roughly $350,000.

The money will be spent on street paving and fixing broken sidewalks and curbs.

“Almost all of us have heard from constituents about sidewalks, about roads, and we know that there are some districts that are worse than others,” Council President Darius Pridgen said.

Brown's 2022 capital budget proposal includes new firehouse, police training center

Brown’s capital budget originally recommended $4.37 million of bonds to be sold for citywide infrastructure. From that amount, each Council member will receive $400,000.