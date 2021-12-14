City lawmakers get millions more to spend on infrastructure

Common Council members will have more money to spend at their discretion for infrastructure projects in their respective districts under an agreement reached with Mayor Byron Brown's administration.
The money will come from the $25 million capital budget for 2022, which the Council unanimously approved Tuesday, and from the city's $331 million American Rescue Plan federal stimulus aid.
Between the two pots of money, individual members will have $800,000 to spend in their districts next year, more than double the amount each had been allocated in the last few years, roughly $350,000.
The money will be spent on street paving and fixing broken sidewalks and curbs.
“Almost all of us have heard from constituents about sidewalks, about roads, and we know that there are some districts that are worse than others,” Council President Darius Pridgen said.
Public safety projects account for one-third of Mayor Byron Brown’s $25 million capital spending proposal for next year.
Brown’s capital budget originally recommended $4.37 million of bonds to be sold for citywide infrastructure. From that amount, each Council member will receive $400,000.
In addition, the city amended its American Rescue Plan spending to increase the road maintenance fund by $3.6 million to $7.6 million. Council members will each get $400,000 from that allotment for their favored infrastructure projects.
The extra $3.6 million for the road maintenance fund comes from reducing by an equal amount the wraparound services support fund to $16.4 million. The money for wraparound services supports those training for jobs in the fields of medicine, technology and information sciences and advanced manufacturing. The funds will provide enrollees in training programs with money to defray the costs of child care, transportation, clothing, medical costs or other financial burdens that often force residents to end their training before finishing.
“The increased funding for each Council member to identify specific infrastructure investments within their district will allow residents to have greater input in the types and scope of projects that will enhance their streets, sidewalks, parks and other forms of infrastructure,” Brown said.
Spending under the 2022 capital budget also includes about $4 million for a new fire station and $1.3 million for a training center for the Buffalo Police Department, among other spending for public safety, for a total of $8.3 million.
The plan also includes $7.3 million for upgrades and improvements for cultural, parks and recreational facilities, including the Buffalo Zoo, Buffalo History Museum, Cazenovia Park, Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park pedestrian bridge, citywide parks improvements, tree removal and replacement and three parks vehicles.