City lawmaker calls for mechanical arms to limit traffic on Route 33 during snow emergencies

  • Updated
Buffalo Blizzard Coverage

Legend Excavating owner Travis Storer works to remove snow off Route 33 in Buffalo on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke
University Common Council Member Rasheed Wyatt is calling on the state to install emergency mechanical arms – like the ones used for the Thruway – that would block entrances to the Kensington Expressway in Buffalo during snow emergencies.

Wyatt's resolution asks the New York State Department of Transportation to install the devices to limit traffic during winter weather storms and emergencies.

Motorists, including Stasia Syta, tried to drive on Route 33 during last month's blizzard, but got stuck and were not able to safely exit, Wyatt said.

Syta, 73, left her West Side home for the Broadway Market in her Chevrolet Cobalt to pick up carp and herring for a traditional Polish Christmas Eve supper known as Wigilia. She was found dead in her car on Route 33 on Christmas Day.

“The loss of Ms. Stasia Syta on the 33 speaks volumes for the reasoning behind putting precautions in place so that we prevent further loss of life in the future,” Wyatt said. “I hope the DOT will recognize the importance of this resolution and install these emergency mechanical arms along this heavily traveled route.”

