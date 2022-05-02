City eyes public works campus as it mulls budget moves to improve snow-removal efforts

There are long- and short-term ideas on the table for the city's Department of Public Works.

The long view: City officials want to create a DPW campus somewhere in the city, and part of that vision includes redeveloping the Broadway Barns – where the department now stores all of its equipment and salt – so that it complements the adjacent African American Heritage Corridor on Michigan Street.

“It could be a commercial component. It could be an entertainment component. It could be residential component," said Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the city’s Office of Strategic Planning. "But really at the end of the day, we’re looking for something to complement that area.”

The city put out a request for proposals for a project to redevelop the Broadway Barns, as well as other ones for a new animal shelter and to redevelop the existing shelter located on Oak Street.

In the meantime, the Common Council also has short-term proposals to consider for the DPW, spelled out in the Brown administration's $568 million budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, and spending for the department will likely get a lot of attention.

It calls for spending $2 million to purchase 19 new vehicles – including snowplows, dump trucks, hi lifts – and a new GPS system to replace one that is decades old, Brown said.

The spending plan for the department follows a winter in which the city was heavily criticized over snow removal efforts, particularly the DPW's response to a January snowstorm that dumped a foot-and-a-half of snow on Buffalo.

“We’re increasing the DPW budget to be more equipped to address winter snowfall issues," Brown said. "We’re going to be purchasing 19 new vehicles for about $2 million as well as a new, state-of-the-art GPS system. We’ve long had GPS but it hasn’t been upgraded in about a decade.”

“Investing money in our Department of Public Works to better address snow removal, maintenance of vacant lots and maintenance of our streets and sidewalks, all things the public has said they want to see.”

Moving the DPW out of the Broadway Barns would help efforts to build up the heritage corridor.

“What we were thinking for this building is with everything happening right now in African American Heritage Corridor, it made sense to put out an RFP for a project that could potentially lend itself to the development happening in that neighborhood and allow for development that more closely matches the strategic vision of African American Heritage Corridor Commission,” said Lisa Hicks, director of development for city. “Providing that opportunity was pretty critical for them in their plans to continue efforts to develop the corridor.”

The vision for the barns is predicated on finding a site for a DPW campus where the department's equipment could be stored.

“We’re looking for something that is centrally located in city of Buffalo, with industrial area with buffer to residential properties, so there’s no impact to residential properties within a particular area of the campus,” Hicks said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Consolidating all DPW locations and operations into one campus "creates better government, efficiency and provides easier access to equipment, materials and personnel for people who may be located on the campus,” she added.

Requests for proposals also were issued last week for a new animal shelter.

A new location has not been identified yet, but officials would like a site with a minimum of 13,000 square feet.

“We are looking for a new location to house the shelter, so that we can then look at moving the existing shelter to new location and then selling the building it’s currently in,” Hicks said.

Brown announced the requests for proposals in his recent State of the City address and 2022-23 budget presentation.

“The RFP releases are all very much in line with Mayor Brown’s State of the City address last Friday – he really wanted to highlight all the areas of development that we’re targeting in various areas of the city,” Hicks said.

Common Council members will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. May 10 on Brown’s proposed spending plan.

Times and locations for budget workshops and hearings remain to be scheduled.

Plans to improve snow-removal efforts will be a focus.

Last winter, after the January snowfall, complaints poured in about the slow pace of plowing residential streets. Delivery and other trucks and vehicles got stuck in snow-piled streets. Cars were covered in snow on both sides of many residential streets. Council members were flooded with calls from angry constituents.

The main challenges were illegally parked cars and the amount of snow. Freezing temperatures that immediately followed also meant none of the snow melted, Public Works Commissioner Michael J. Finn said at the time.

Old, broken-down equipment also played a role, Brown said recently.

“We will purchase 19 new vehicles of different types, and we know that going forward we will have to be on a regular replacement schedule for the efficiency and utilization of our vehicles," Brown said. "One of the issues that we had last year was older vehicles breaking down and not being available to us in certain cases. We want to make sure that we don’t have those kinds of problems going forward, which is why the investment in public works vehicles is critical to be made now.”

North Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr. requested during a February meeting that $45,000 be allocated in the new operating budget to upgrade the city’s GPS technology to improve operations and communications among different departments like Streets and Parking, as well as the public.

Syracuse started such a program last year, Golombek said. Residents would be able to go to the city’s website to find out where plows are working and where the problems are developing. And it could be set up to identify where cars are parked illegally and send that information to parking enforcement.

Staff Reporter Jonathan Epstein contributed to this report.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.