City comptroller fumes after Council cuts off her comments on new budgeting policy

She tried to submit subsequent comments, but saw her original post had been deleted. She received a message saying, “Sorry, you may not have permission to add this comment or your original post may have been deleted,” she said.

“They would not let me add comments,” Miller-Williams said. “I was shut out.”

Nowakowski said he called Council staff during the meeting because “they said she was commenting” and that he “probably gave someone a directive, too, since her comment was deemed not accurate or not germane to the subject.”

“So, we have a right to filter those comments that are germane or not,” Nowakowski said. “We have a whole policy of what is on there to kind of keep things germane. The comments have to be truthful and honest.”

Miller-Williams said her comments were germane and truthful, and as an elected official, her comments should not have been filtered out.

“It’s not good government,” she said.

Either way, it is not a violation of New York State’s Open Meetings Law or the City Charter.

A representative with New York State’s Committee on Open Government says there is no right to public comment in the Open Meetings Law.