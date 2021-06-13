City comptroller fumes after Council cuts off her comments on new budgeting policy

Elected officials in Buffalo are clashing over comments that were blocked during a livestream of the Common Council’s recent meeting on its Facebook page.
City Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams says that as Council members were preparing to approve legislation to establish a policy to replenish the city’s dwindling cash reserves, she tried to post her concern that the document was incomplete and did not contain changes her offices had requested that morning.
The City of Buffalo's equivalent of a savings account has dropped conspicuously in recent years – down to a zero in unassigned funds since 2018.
But she was “censored,” she said, leaving her unable to post her comments during the public session. The incident left her fuming.
Fillmore Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski said Miller-Williams' comments were “filtered” during the meeting. Council staff routinely filters Facebook comments that are “inaccurate or not germane” to the topic, he said, adding that Miller-Williams should contact Council members in a “professional manner – and that’s not through a Facebook comment.”
The conflict between the officials in Buffalo – and in Amherst recently – exposes a glitch in the Covid-19-era format of holding public meetings virtually, with some people feeing that they are censored or that their voices are shut out in this new way of meeting.
“Our goal has been to eliminate the school zone cameras along with the $50 fines that have affected so many people over the past few months,” University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said.
Up until March 2019, when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo placed restrictions on public meetings to slow the spread of Covid-19, members of the public and other officials could walk up to a microphone and speak during Town Board, Council and other governmental meetings. But then governments began holding meetings online without in-person attendance.
The Council is exploring a way to safely return to in-person sessions before its August break, "but definitely when we return" after the break, said Council President Darius G. Pridgen. When that happens, friction like that involving Miller-Williams should cease.
The incident started when Council members began discussing the policy, which is a budgeting tool for the administration every year to replenish the unassigned fund balance – the city’s equivalent of a savings account. The policy requires the city to maintain 45 days of annual operating expenses in unassigned funds, which has had a zero balance since 2018.
A plan to routinely replenish the fund balance has long been called for by rating agencies, the Control Board and the city’s auditors. When the item came up on the meeting agenda, Miller-Williams began typing and posting comments.
“As the City of Buffalo Comptroller please be advised that I have not been granted the opportunity to review the Final Version of the Fund Balance Policy being voted on today. In addition, I continue to have serious concerns regarding Legislation Committee item 21-751 in its present form,” the first one read.
Buffalo received about $166 million Tuesday from the American Rescue Plan.
Support Local Journalism
She tried to submit subsequent comments, but saw her original post had been deleted. She received a message saying, “Sorry, you may not have permission to add this comment or your original post may have been deleted,” she said.
“They would not let me add comments,” Miller-Williams said. “I was shut out.”
Nowakowski said he called Council staff during the meeting because “they said she was commenting” and that he “probably gave someone a directive, too, since her comment was deemed not accurate or not germane to the subject.”
“So, we have a right to filter those comments that are germane or not,” Nowakowski said. “We have a whole policy of what is on there to kind of keep things germane. The comments have to be truthful and honest.”
Miller-Williams said her comments were germane and truthful, and as an elected official, her comments should not have been filtered out.
“It’s not good government,” she said.
A surge of gun violence in Buffalo has left 134 people either wounded or dead this year through May 22.
Either way, it is not a violation of New York State’s Open Meetings Law or the City Charter.
A representative with New York State’s Committee on Open Government says there is no right to public comment in the Open Meetings Law.
“The public has no right to speak," said Kristin O’Neill, assistant director at the Committee on Open Government. “There’s nothing in the Open Meetings Law that requires a public body to afford that option.”
And unless it is a publicly advertised hearing by the City of Buffalo, it is not a violation of the City Charter, either, a city spokesperson said on background.
A survey of local cities and towns found that the towns of Hamburg, Orchard Park and Tonawanda all have returned to in-person Town Board meetings, though social-distancing and mask-wearing rules have been in effect.
In Amherst, where the Town Board continues to meet online, there’s a push to return to in-person meetings. The virtual sessions limit public input on major policy questions, town Republicans say. They accused Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa, a Democrat who is up for re-election this fall, of hiding behind Covid-19 health concerns to avoid scrutiny on major decisions.
Kulpa said the town will return to in-person Town Board meetings as soon as upgrades to the Council Chambers in the town’s Municipal Building are completed, perhaps by later this month.
Still, throughout the pandemic, members of the public have had the chance to speak up during Town Board meetings held via Zoom, Kulpa said.