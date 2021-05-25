City close to establishing an official fund balance replenishment policy

The City of Buffalo's equivalent of a savings account has dropped conspicuously in recent years – down to a zero in unassigned funds since 2018 – which has prompted warnings from public finance experts about the city’s financial position once the one-shot federal stimulus money is spent.

Now, city officials are moving closer to an agreement on a policy to deposit some of its money into the fund balance. The new policy would start during the 2022-23 fiscal budget.

As a budgeting tool for the administration every year to replenish the unassigned fund balance, the policy would require the city to maintain 45 days of annual operating expenses in unassigned funds, which has had a zero balance since 2018. To reach that level, the administration would commit to putting between .07% to 2.5% of revenues into unassigned funds.

The step to routinely replenish the fund balance has long been called for by rating agencies, the Control Board and the city’s auditors, but has been resisted by the mayor.

“We know it’s going to be a slow build, but you got to start somewhere,” said Fillmore Common Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski, who co-sponsored the proposal with fellow freshman Council Member Bryan Bollman, who represents the Lovejoy District.

