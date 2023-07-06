City workers began boarding up the Elmwood Heights apartments on Elmwood Avenue Thursday morning.
A month ago, a housing court judge issued an order for the building at 597 Elmwood to be vacated.
The City of Buffalo Department of Permit and Inspection Services condemned the building in March.
"This building is not safe for occupancy," Permit and Inspections Commissioner Cathy Amdur said June 1. At the time, there were 10 tenants still living in the building. "Inspectors will be posting the order to vacate, communicating with remaining tenants, and assisting them with additional information on housing resources."