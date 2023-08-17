The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority concluded in its Great Lakes Wind Feasibility Study earlier this year “that now is not the right time to prioritize Great Lakes Wind projects in Lake Erie or Lake Ontario.”

Citizens Against Wind Turbines in Lake Erie is fighting efforts to pass state legislation that would allow the turbines. The group is holding a boat and beach rally at Sunset Bay on Saturday. Boats will assemble in the water off Sunset Bay at noon and form a flotilla, which will rotate in an oval pattern until 1 p.m., when the rally continues at Sunset Bay Beach Club.