Citizen panel questions Buffalo police chief on white supremacy in policing

“Our complaints on the officers mostly are about their conduct. Now that we have the body cameras, we go back and look at the body cameras and see, what was their conduct? Was it outside of the policies or rules or what have you?” Lockwood said.

During the meeting, Lockwood explained the department’s hiring process, which includes extensive background checks such as interviews with people who know them, a psychological examination, a check of the person’s social media accounts and drug testing.

A new candidate also undergoes a roundtable process, which consists of representatives from the police department and the city’s human resources and law departments. If a racially controversial social media post has surfaced during the background check, it is brought up at the roundtable and the candidate has to explain. A decision is made “right then and there” whether to hire the person, Lockwood said.

A new hire is on probation for the first 18 months and can be fired if association and membership with white supremacy groups is discovered and proven. After the 18-month time frame, such accusations must go through arbitration to fire the officer. The FBI, the Erie County District Attorney and the state Attorney General may be involved in the investigation.

