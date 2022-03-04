Citing 'the healing power of music,' BPO stages concerts by Russian pianist

Concerns like the Malofeev concert are a tiny piece of a much larger conflict, acknowledged SUNY Buffalo State professor Alexander Nazarenko. But Nazarenko, who was born in Ukraine and has worked in nuclear waste purification, still called the BPO this week to question its decision to host the Malofeev concert. A portion of any money Malofeev earns here will make it back to the regime through taxes, he said, and it goes against the spirit of a recent state mandate that forbade New York State agencies from doing business with Russians.

+3 Buffalo-area liquor stores pull Russian vodka as protests mount in support of Ukraine Premier Wine & Spirits and Georgetown Liquors are pulling Russian vodkas, while Global Wine & Spirits is emphasizing its Ukrainian-made products.

“He’s fantastic – I heard him on the internet,” Narazenko said of the pianist. “But other very talented boys and girls are dying right now.”

Ultimately, much of this debate is beside the point, said Sidney Dement, a professor of Russian studies at SUNY Binghamton. The priority for cultural institutions and others, he said, should be communicating unequivocally that the invasion of Ukraine is “a criminal war based on false pretenses” and basing decisions with concern and empathy for local Ukrainians.

"At a time when Russian troops are destroying so many lives under criminally false pretenses, we can't be neutral,” he said. “The community's first concern, and the concern of the artist and venue, should be the Ukrainian families and community in their area."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.