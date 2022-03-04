Citing 'the healing power of music,' BPO stages concerts by Russian pianist

As concert halls and art galleries across the world cancel events with Russian artists as part of a pro-Ukrainian cultural boycott, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra took a different tack on Friday, welcoming Russian pianist Alexander Malofeev for a show of largely Russian music.
The move puzzled at least some Western New Yorkers, who called it inappropriate to promote Russian culture even as the country attacks Kiev and Kharkiv. Citing an unwillingness to host a performer who did not publicly oppose the invasion, the Vancouver Recital Society canceled a similar concert with Malofeev Wednesday.
But in a statement to The Buffalo News, BPO spokesman Patrick O’Herron said moving forward with the concert was itself a means of showing solidarity with Ukraine. The show, which repeats at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kleinhans, will now open with a performance of the Ukrainian national anthem and include a major work by Kievian composer Sergei Prokofiev.
On Wednesday, Malofeev, who is 20 years old, also posted a temporary message to his Instagram account that called the invasion of Ukraine “a terrible and bloody decision” that would haunt generations of Russians.
“The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra recognizes the gravity of the conflict in Ukraine,” O’Herron said. “One of the reasons we are going forward with this weekend’s concerts is to show our support of all who are suffering, as we believe in the healing power of music in the most troubling times.”
Malofeev, he added, was “not responsible for the war.” The pianist’s U.S. management agency did not respond to requests for comment. In an email, Brendan Whistler – the son of Harold and Sandra Whistler, who sponsored Malofeev’s performance but declined an interview – called the pianist “a wonderful, brilliant young man.”
“My personal opinion is that we should be thinking of the Ukrainian people at this time,” Whistler said, “not prosecuting or trying to ‘cancel’ 20-year-old Russian kids who have no voice in this terrible situation.”
Malofeev’s concert represents the first local flare-up of an international debate. In both Europe and the United States, dozens of venues including Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Opera have canceled upcoming shows by Russian performers, often citing a desire to show solidarity with Ukraine, lessen Russia's cultural influence or avoid projects funded by Russian government.
A slate of European festivals dropped Russian-made films, even by directors who have publicly opposed the invasion. Recently, the National Hockey League has also offered additional security resources to teams with Russian players, following online threats and calls to release or bench them.
A representative from Pegula Sports and Entertainment did not respond to questions about additional security measures at Sabres games against teams with prominent Russian players. The Sabres themselves do not have any, though former Sabre Dominik Hasek has publicly called on the NHL to “immediately suspend contracts for all Russian players.”
There are also signs the anti-Russian backlash may have touched other local businesses and organizations. An active Facebook group called “Russian Buffalo Niagara,” which was public as recently as Feb. 10, is no longer accessible and may have been deleted. On Google, a new one-star review for the Russian-American Deli & Market on Maple Road claimed that “without an outspoken stance against Putin, this store needs to be boycotted.”
Concerns like the Malofeev concert are a tiny piece of a much larger conflict, acknowledged SUNY Buffalo State professor Alexander Nazarenko. But Nazarenko, who was born in Ukraine and has worked in nuclear waste purification, still called the BPO this week to question its decision to host the Malofeev concert. A portion of any money Malofeev earns here will make it back to the regime through taxes, he said, and it goes against the spirit of a recent state mandate that forbade New York State agencies from doing business with Russians.
“He’s fantastic – I heard him on the internet,” Narazenko said of the pianist. “But other very talented boys and girls are dying right now.”
Ultimately, much of this debate is beside the point, said Sidney Dement, a professor of Russian studies at SUNY Binghamton. The priority for cultural institutions and others, he said, should be communicating unequivocally that the invasion of Ukraine is “a criminal war based on false pretenses” and basing decisions with concern and empathy for local Ukrainians.
"At a time when Russian troops are destroying so many lives under criminally false pretenses, we can't be neutral,” he said. “The community's first concern, and the concern of the artist and venue, should be the Ukrainian families and community in their area."