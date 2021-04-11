Citing surges among youth, Erie County urges caution in returning to in-person learning

Those changes set standards for schools to bring more students back to on-site classes, for as many as five days a week, while allowing for just 3 feet – instead of 6 feet – of social distancing between students in areas with lower transmission rates, particularly in younger grades. The changes have been demanded by many parents and politicians, who have decried what they perceive to be a drop in the quality of education during the pandemic.

But the Erie County Health Department, led by Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, is urging school administrators to consider eight key factors when making their decisions – particularly the increase in cases among both school-age children and among the next two higher age categories that include many parents and some school staff.

“As we have said before, NYS sets school guidance, and schools establish policies that meet that guidance,” Burstein said. “Our advice to Erie County’s school leaders is to review this update carefully, and implement all possible mitigation strategies, regardless of whether your school chooses to expand in-person learning.”