Citing surges among youth, Erie County urges caution in returning to in-person learning

Just one day after the state issued new guidance for schools regarding safety amid the pandemic, Erie County health officials – citing a surge in cases among school-aged children, as well as increases among young adults – urged schools to exercise caution as they decide whether and how to expand in-person instruction.
The state Health Department guidance says schools can reduce student distancing in elementary, middle and high schools to 3 feet in counties with low, moderate and substantial transmission of Covid-19.
In a bulletin issued over the weekend, the county Health Department noted that Erie is facing "very high levels" of Covid-19 cases under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. In fact, the local rate is more than triple what the CDC considers to be "high transmission" under its newest recommendations, issued last month to prioritize safe in-person learning in schools.
That is, where the CDC considers a rate of 100 or more new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days to be its highest category, Erie County's rate was "well above" that level throughout March and rose to more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks. Most recently, on April 8, the rate was 348 cases in the previous seven days.
The warning came after the state Education Department – under intense public and judicial pressure – issued its "Revised Interim Guidance" for pre-K to 12 schools, aligning New York schools with the CDC's recommendations that were issued last month.
Those changes set standards for schools to bring more students back to on-site classes, for as many as five days a week, while allowing for just 3 feet – instead of 6 feet – of social distancing between students in areas with lower transmission rates, particularly in younger grades. The changes have been demanded by many parents and politicians, who have decried what they perceive to be a drop in the quality of education during the pandemic.
But the Erie County Health Department, led by Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, is urging school administrators to consider eight key factors when making their decisions – particularly the increase in cases among both school-age children and among the next two higher age categories that include many parents and some school staff.
“As we have said before, NYS sets school guidance, and schools establish policies that meet that guidance,” Burstein said. “Our advice to Erie County’s school leaders is to review this update carefully, and implement all possible mitigation strategies, regardless of whether your school chooses to expand in-person learning.”
First, officials noted that Erie County has "experienced a strong and sustained increase in new daily cases," led by high numbers among those aged 20-29 and 30-39. Additionally, the rate of positive testing for those under age 18 also ranged from 9.8% to 12.2% during the week ended April 3. That's much higher than older groups, and more than twice the rate for Western New York as a whole – which is already the highest in the state at 4.89%.
Hospitalizations from Covid-19 in Erie County also have doubled in the past month. And there's evidence from local testing that the more transmissible variants of Covid-19 – such as those from the United Kingdom and South Africa – are now circulating within Erie County.
Also, while vaccinations are increasing, students under 16 are still ineligible for vaccination under the emergency-use authorizations granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and very few students aged 16 and 17 have received even their first dose.
The Health Department also noted that it maintains a separate epidemiology team focused solely on Covid-19 among students, staff and youth sports teams. That group is already dealing with a surge of cases "overwhelmingly involving students," and expects to manage at least 400 cases for this past week, even though most schools were closed for spring break. During the previous week, the team had 504 case reports, up from 306 a week before, and most involved students aged 18 and under.
Finally, the county warned that changing to just 3 feet of distance would put classmates "firmly" in the "close contact" category, meaning more students will be subject to quarantine should someone in their classroom test positive while still infectious.
The department also cited a track record among many students and school staff – based on investigations conducted in prior cases – of not wearing masks properly or at all, not keeping the 6-foot distance, spending time in small and "poorly ventilated spaces" like breakrooms, and coming to school when ill.
Officials urged families and school staff who traveled outside the area during spring break to get a free Covid-19 test through the county or state between five and seven days after their return.
Meanwhile, the latest data from the state shows that the rest of New York is trending in the right direction, even as the five-county Western New York region remains elevated.
The state's seven-day positivity rate fell to 3.27% on Saturday, while the daily rate was 2.99%, out of 226,048 tests. Hospitalizations fell to 4,083 – the lowest since Dec. 2 – while 877 patients are in intensive care, including 577 on oxygen. And fewer than four in 10 hospital beds are occupied, leaving plenty of space if needed.
However, 53 people still died yesterday, including four in Erie County and one in Cattaraugus County.
On the other hand, nearly one-quarter of New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated, with 189,820 doses administered just in the prior 24 hours and nearly 1.5 million doses over the past seven days, state officials said Sunday. In all, 11.9 million shots have gone into arms.
This week's allocation of 1.73 million doses – the state's highest tally so far – is expected to finish arriving today, but officials cautioned that the demand still far outstrips the supply, so New Yorkers should remain patient and not show up at a vaccination site without an appointment.