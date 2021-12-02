Citing online threats, Batavia cancels school Friday

School was canceled Friday in the Batavia City School District after police were alerted to threats of violence made by students online.
The Batavia Police Department, in a media release late Thursday, said it was working with state and federal investigators to determine whether the threats were credible. Police said "an over-abundance of caution" prompted the district to cancel school at all district buildings on Friday.
Batavia police did not say whether anyone had been charged in connection with the threats.
