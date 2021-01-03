Citing fans at Bills game, group wants more nursing home visitation

The decision to allow the thousands of fans to attend the Buffalo Bills' upcoming playoff game sparked a protest outside Bills Stadium on Sunday.

About 25 protesters, many of them members of Save Our Seniors, said the state’s plan to allow some 6,700 fans to watch the game is not fair to residents of nursing homes and other elder care facilities where family members for months have been subjected to restricted visitation policies by the state Department of Health.

“If the stadium is opened, the why can’t the state open up elder care facilities,” said Pete Harding. “We’ll be here again next week protesting.”

Holding a sign stating “Isolation Is Neglect” while protesting on Southwestern Boulevard near Abbot Road, Patti McCarthy said, “I haven’t laid hands on my 91-year-old mother since July. She misses her children and her grandchildren."

The closest McCarthy has come in recent months to seeing her mother in a Lancaster nursing home has been by way of 10-minute window visits.

Naomi Greenstein, McCarthy’s daughter, said, “Every time I leave my grandmother from a window visit, it breaks my heart. Yet we can go to watch football.”