Circuit Clinical receives $500,000 investment
Dr. Irfan Khan

Dr. Irfan Khan, founder and CEO of Circuit Clinical.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

The Western New York Impact Investment Fund has invested $500,000 in Circuit Clinical, a Buffalo-based health care research company.

The investment "is a clear validation of our mission of service to provide the people of Western New York access to clinical research as a care option," said Dr. Irfan Khan, the company's founder and CEO.

Circuit Clinical was a prize winner in the 2019 edition of the 43North business plan competition.

The Western New York Impact Investment Fund has now made 10 investments since its launch in 2017. The for-profit investment fund comprises corporate, private and philanthropic investors, focused on supporting socially responsible businesses and organizations in the eight-county region.

Matt Glynn

