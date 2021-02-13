Ciminelli expands in Boston with Foxborough office purchase

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. is continuing to expand its portfolio in the greater Boston area, acquiring a two-story office building in suburban Foxborough – just a hop, skip and a jump from the New England Patriots' home stadium – for $6 million.
The Buffalo-based developer bought the 64,319-square-foot building and its 6.46-acre property on Foxborough Boulevard in one of the "hottest real estate markets in metro Boston," the company said. The building is 90% leased to tenants that include Iconics, Crossmark, Weston & Sampson Engineers and Shave Logic.
This is Ciminelli's third acquisition in Boston, after previous purchases in Northborough and Marlborough, giving the firm 170,000 square feet of office space in the market. Overall, Ciminelli has more than 23 million square feet of real estate in Upstate New York, Pennsylvania, Florida and Massachusetts.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
