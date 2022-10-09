Church sets up fund for children orphaned in Clarence murder-suicide

A Clarence church has set up a fund for the four children orphaned after their father killed their mother, grandparents and then himself on Thursday.

Eastern Hills Church, a Wesleyan Methodist church on Greiner Road, established the fund to "assist with any immediate and long term financial needs of the children of Marybeth and Erik Bergum," according to the church's website.

To make a donation online, visit ehwc.org/bergum. Checks with "Bergum" marked in the memo line also can be mailed to the church at 8445 Greiner Road, Williamsville, NY 14221.

All money donated to the children goes into a separate account at a local credit union and will not be mixed with church funds, Eastern Hills Church lead pastor Pat Jones said.

The fund was opened on Friday. As of Sunday afternoon, it had collected $24,000, Jones said.

Jones said he is "amazed" by the generosity of Western New Yorkers.

The four children the community is rallying around were at school Thursday morning when their father, Erik Bergum, first shot and killed his wife and the children's mother, Mary Beth, 37, at their home on Shimerville Road in Clarence, authorities said.

He then traveled to his parents' home on Ransom Road in Clarence, where he shot to death his mother, Nancy, 64. Finally, Erik Bergum drove to a private shooting range in Newstead where he fatally shot his father, Mark, 66, before killing himself after both men spent some time target shooting, according to authorities. A note found in Erik Bergum's vehicle laid out a schedule of the shootings but did not indicate a motive, authorities have said.

The Bergums' extended family members have traveled to Western New York to be with the children in the wake of the shootings. Jones said his church worked with The Chapel at Crosspoint church to find a house where the family could stay with the children and coordinated meal donations.

The Bergum family has attended many Western New York churches throughout the years, Jones said, but over the past few years, Mary Beth Bergum became very close with the church's youth pastor and his family. The children regularly attended youth programming at Eastern Hills Church, Jones said.

In a post on his blog, Jones said he believes Erik Bergum "allowed his darkness to grow" amid life's challenges.

"My appeal to us all, because this can happen to us all, is that we don’t allow our darkness to grow," Jones wrote. "The moment the light begins to dim, pause. Ask for help in understanding what God has to say about the issue, shining light on the darkness. Don’t isolate with your thoughts, your fears, your doubts. That is how darkness grows."

Jones said he and his church are open to talk to anyone affected by this tragedy, as are many other local churches.

In addition to the church's fund, a community member set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the children. As of Sunday afternoon, that fund had collected more than $13,500 toward a $15,000 goal.

The GoFundMe can be found at gofundme.com/f/4-children-without-parents.