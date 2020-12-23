Christmas tree giveaway continues during year of need

Over about 35 years of giving away trees on Christmas Eve, former Erie County Legislature Chairman Chuck Swanick and his team have never run out.

This year, Swanick said, "It's going to be tight."

The annual event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the rear parking lot at 3200 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda, the former Philip Sheridan School.

Anyone can stop by to pick out a tree, with volunteers giving the trees a fresh cut and helping tie them to cars. Everyone must wear a mask on site.

Last year, organizers gave away about 280 trees and had plenty left, with the town Highway Department as usual mulching what remained. This year, Swanick said, there's increased demand and limited supply so he's scrambled for trees.

He hopes to have at least 200 and as many as 250 trees. He's getting donations from Arida Christmas Trees - a co-founder with Swanick - as well as Northtown Garden Center, Grabber & Sons, Spoth's Farm Market, Adams Nursery and Lowe's. Dave's Christmas World is donating decorations.

