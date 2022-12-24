 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Christmas Mass? Watch it online, bishop says

  • Updated
  • 0
Catholic Charities launches 2022 appeal (copy) (copy)

Buffalo Bishop Michael W. Fisher said Saturday that no one should attempt to attend Christmas Masses in person.

 News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Western New York Catholics who want to take in Christmas Mass: Find one to watch online.

That's the message from Bishop Michael Fisher.

"Please respect the travel bans in our communities," Fisher said in a statement Saturday. "Although it's Christmas, in these dangerous conditions, no one should put themselves or others at risk."

Fisher said he has asked parishes who have the ability to livestream their services to do so.

"Do not attempt to attend Masses in person," he said.

He also encouraged people to check in on neighbors.

"I wish all a blessed and safe Christmas, especially our first responders, utility workers, hospital workers and all those serving our communities during this historic storm," Fisher said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lake Erie on Christmas Eve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News