Christmas Mass? Watch it online, bishop says

Western New York Catholics who want to take in Christmas Mass: Find one to watch online.

That's the message from Bishop Michael Fisher.

"Please respect the travel bans in our communities," Fisher said in a statement Saturday. "Although it's Christmas, in these dangerous conditions, no one should put themselves or others at risk."

Fisher said he has asked parishes who have the ability to livestream their services to do so.

"Do not attempt to attend Masses in person," he said.

He also encouraged people to check in on neighbors.

"I wish all a blessed and safe Christmas, especially our first responders, utility workers, hospital workers and all those serving our communities during this historic storm," Fisher said.