Christmas Eve tree giveaway moved ahead two days due to storm forecast

For the past 39 years, former Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick has arranged to give free Christmas trees to the needy on Christmas Eve. For the 40th year, because of the holiday weekend storm forecast, he has had to change the timetable.

The giveaway has been moved ahead two days. It will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday behind Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons, the former Philip Sheridan Elementary School, at 3200 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda, and continue as long as the supply lasts.

Volunteers will help load trees into vehicles, Swanick noted, but without the assistance of Mike Kolmar, who died last spring after leading the effort for 30 years. Ken-Ton Girl Scouts will give away ornaments and tree stands they collected as donations.

Trees once again will be provided by Arida Tree Farms, Northtowns Garden Center, Grabber and Sons and Lowe's. Trees left over after the giveaway will be mulched after the holiday by the Town of Tonawanda Highway Department.