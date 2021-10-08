Christine Lorenz chosen as new chair of Aquarium of Niagara board

Christine Lorenz of Lancaster, president of the employment agency Globalquest Staffing Solutions, has been elected chairwoman of the board of trustees at the Niagara Aquarium Foundation, the legal name of the Aquarium of Niagara.

Lorenz, who has served on the board since 2016, succeeds Julie Kianof Fink, who had been chairwoman for the past two years.

Lorenz's daughter, Lara Weber, became a full-time marine mammal trainer at the Aquarium in 2011. Although Weber has since left the Aquarium, her internships at the Aquarium in 2004 and 2009 got her mother interested in the facility.

“Christine has a gifted ability to forge new partnerships and is keenly aware of what it takes to attract, develop, and retain key talent to support the organization," said Gary K. Siddall, the Aquarium's president and CEO.

