Christians standing 'at the doorway of Holy Week' receive palms again

Area Catholics this weekend resumed a time-honored tradition of taking home blessed palm leaves to mark the start of the holiest week of the Christian calendar.
Covid-19 pandemic restrictions canceled palm distributions last year, along with all other Holy Week and Easter services at Western New York churches.
Thousands of worshipers returned to those churches Sunday and took home the palms that for centuries have been a familiar symbol of the approaching Christian celebration of Jesus’ resurrection. The blessed palm branches are given out at Masses on Palm Sunday to remind parishioners of Christ’s entry into Jerusalem in preparation for his death on a cross.
The Rev. Jacob “Jack” Ledwon described being denied the experience of Holy Week inside churches last year as perhaps a “hidden blessing” for people of faith.
“When we celebrated Holy Week, for decades it was almost like being in a time loop – oh, well, here it is again and we’ve got to go through this again and it’s the same thing, same old. And then last year, we didn’t have anything,” said Ledwon, pastor of St. Joseph University Parish in Buffalo. “So, this year, the fact that we’re doing it again, it’s like we’re doing it for the first time. It’s fresh. It’s like new again. I’m excited about it and I think people are excited about it.”
Ledwon said the church was at capacity under current Covid-19 restrictions for all Masses this weekend, and reservations for Easter Masses already were nearly full.
Attendance at Masses has grown from 30 or so when the church first reopened in the summer to 125 in recent weeks. The church’s pre-Covid-19 maximum capacity was about 500 people. To maintain six-foot distance, Ledwon said that the church keeps two rows of pews empty between occupied pews and seats people at the ends of pews. That brings capacity down to 125.
St. Joseph also distributed palms this weekend outside for people who didn’t want to attend Masses, and the parish continues to offer pre-recorded weekend Masses for online viewing. The recordings have been something of a hit, drawing an average of 2,000 viewers, some from as far away as Germany, Japan and Australia, said Ledwon, who celebrates the Masses in a smaller chapel, usually with a lector and two musicians.
Longtime parishioner Mary Anne Rokitka said the recorded Masses “were a good substitute,” until she began returning to Masses at the church regularly around the beginning of Lent, after making sure that everyone was following proper protocols, such as wearing masks and maintaining distance.
This year’s Palm Sunday Mass “felt different” in the sense that much of the usual pageantry of the service was scaled back in a nod to safety, Rokitka said.
“But that was OK. We're kind of teasing out the really important parts of the liturgy and putting those in the spotlight,” she said. “It was a variation, but it was true to the essence of Holy Week.”
Bishop Michael W. Fisher celebrated his first Palm Sunday Mass as bishop of Buffalo on Sunday inside St. Joseph Cathedral.
“With this liturgy, we stand at the doorway of Holy Week, this week in which we once again commemorate the most profound mysteries of life and death,” Fisher said in his homily. “And, hopefully, it encourages in us to reflect more deeply on our relationship with God, our own eventual death and what that will bring for us.”
Fisher also will celebrate a Chrism Mass Tuesday, Holy Thursday Mass, the solemn liturgy of the Lord’s passion and death on Good Friday, an Easter vigil Mass on Saturday and Easter Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.