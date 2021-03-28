Christians standing 'at the doorway of Holy Week' receive palms again

With buds popping on trees, lawn mowers roaring back to life, darkness coming later and later and snow in the weather forecast for – fingers crossed – the last time for months, the signs of spring are showing themselves. In Western New York, that usually means family gatherings to commemorate religious and secular traditions are coming as well. But

Thousands of worshipers returned to those churches Sunday and took home the palms that for centuries have been a familiar symbol of the approaching Christian celebration of Jesus’ resurrection. The blessed palm branches are given out at Masses on Palm Sunday to remind parishioners of Christ’s entry into Jerusalem in preparation for his death on a cross.

“When we celebrated Holy Week, for decades it was almost like being in a time loop – oh, well, here it is again and we’ve got to go through this again and it’s the same thing, same old. And then last year, we didn’t have anything,” said Ledwon, pastor of St. Joseph University Parish in Buffalo. “So, this year, the fact that we’re doing it again, it’s like we’re doing it for the first time. It’s fresh. It’s like new again. I’m excited about it and I think people are excited about it.”