Christian Central Academy sues over mask mandate, fears parents will pull students from school

The school also spent $27,000 to install air purification systems in each classroom.

But now the mask mandate means that the school faces the loss of tuition from parents who have indicated they will pull their children from the school, according to court papers.

Lucian D. Visone, a board member and treasurer for the school, said in court papers that as many as 50 to 60 students – as much as 20% to 25% of its student body – may be pulled from the school if the school must enforce a mask mandate.

The school charges tuition of between $7,250 and $11,250 per student, depending on grade level.

If the school has to abide by a mask mandate, "it will lose hundreds of thousands of dollars of revenue," Visone said.

"A loss of revenue of this magnitude is highly likely to put (the school) out of business and force (it) to close and lay off its staff," Visone said in court papers.

The parents chose to enroll their children at the school because they did not want their children’s education and development negatively affected by masks and a lack of normal human interaction for a third consecutive school year, according to the suit.