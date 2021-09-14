Christian Central Academy loses initial challenge to school mask mandate

The school isn't contending "the state can't do it," Aldinger said. "But the Legislature has to do it when it comes to a private school."

On Aug. 27, the state Department of Health enacted an emergency regulation giving the state health commissioner the discretion to make determinations on masking, Assistant Attorney General Ryan Belka said.

The state's public health law allows the commissioner to “deal with any matters affecting the security of life or health or the preservation and improvement of public health," Belka said in court papers. "Certainly, securing a safe environment in which to conduct in-person learning during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic fits within such broad authority."

While the county Health Department has no authority to mandate curriculum or teacher-student ratio, it does have the authority to regulate public health including within a private school, Toth said.

