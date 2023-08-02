Aug. 2, 2023

Chrissy Casilio returns to campaign trail

For weeks, political observers have been calling up and asking, "Where's Chrissy?"

They're referring to Chrissy Casilio, the endorsed Republican candidate for Erie County executive.

Casilio, a political newcomer, announced her campaign against three-term incumbent Mark Poloncarz in February, edging out at least three other candidates for the GOP nod.

But since then, save for a controversy around her social media use and some comments about migrants coming to Erie County, she has been relatively quiet and has not made much news.

That changed just over a week ago, when Casilio held a news conference to declare she’d like to see members of the Erie County Legislature hold a public comment period on whether to formally declare Erie County a “sanctuary county” when it comes to the issue of migrants coming from the southern U.S. border.

Casilio said Poloncarz should “start doing his job and fighting New York City on the relocation efforts,” calling it a "self-inflicted problem and ... a result of career politicians mistaking bad policy with good politics.”

Western New York’s seven other counties declared states of emergency over the migrant issue in May, prompting Poloncarz to call those orders “morally repugnant,” as well as a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Casilio now appears to be moving beyond the migrant issue, which makes sense. On Thursday, she sent out a news release calling on Poloncarz to address a recent USA Today article about government failures during the Blizzard of 2022.

The article, titled "How Buffalo’s catastrophic storm response failed a woman in life, then in death," was a fine piece of investigative reporting and the type of story you would expect a candidate running for office against an incumbent to capitalize on.

Her statement garnered no news coverage, though.

Her press operation continues to make rookie mistakes. Her news conference on the migrant issue was held on a Friday, a day when government agencies usually try to bury bad news because so many readers and viewers have already unplugged for the weekend and are busy making other plans, especially in the summer.

And in the headline of her July 21 news release calling on the Legislature to vote on sanctuary status, Casilio misspelled the word "sanctuary" and also misspelled the surname of her opponent, calling him "Mark Poloncraz."

Those type of mistakes aren't going to engender confidence in the electorate. But at least Casilio, now that the primaries have passed, is off and running. She remains a huge underdog against Poloncarz, but anything can happen. And three months is an eternity in politics.

***

News, notes & ICYMI:

Buffalo native and State Supreme Court Justice Henry J. Nowak has been appointed to the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

Speaking of Hochul, she also appointed Blake Washington, a top Assembly staffer, as her new budget director, Politico reported. She will replace budget director Bob Megna this summer.

Correction: Bonnie Kane Lockwood was recently named the WNY regional director for Hochul. A previous newsletter misstated her new position. Karen Utz is the regional director for Empire State Development.

Deb Seeger recently held a news conference announcing her Democratic candidacy for the 10th District seat on the Erie County Legislature, according to the East Aurora Advertiser. Seeger faces an uphill battle against Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo, who won the Republican and Conservative primaries in June.

A big congratulations is in store for former Buffalo News political reporter Bob McCarthy, who has been hired by WKBW-TV as a political analyst. A warning (from experience) for Bob: they may try to put makeup on you!

A New York City judge recently quoted the Grateful Dead in an opinion when referring to the "confusing mess" created by bail reform attempts in New York State, the Washington Post reported. Judge Jeffrey Zimmerman's timing was perfect: Deadheads in Buffalo and worldwide are currently celebrating "The Days Between," an annual birthday rite stretching from Aug. 1 (Garcia's 1942 birth date) to Aug. 9 (the date of his death in 1995). Garcia would have been 81 this year.