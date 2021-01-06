Chris Jacobs will object to certification of presidential electors

“There is no question the presidential election was contentious and conducted under trying circumstances, leading several states to make unprecedented changes to their electoral systems without the authorization of their respective state legislatures as the Constitution dictates," Jacobs said. "This troubling fact, along with countless reports of election irregularities, has left many Americans with valid concerns about the integrity of the November 3rd presidential election because these concerns have yet to be properly adjudicated."

Despite what Jacobs said, federal and state courts in six swing states have repeatedly rejected the Trump campaign's court cases claiming electoral fraud. In total, the Trump campaign has lost more than 50 such lawsuits.

Even so, Trump has continued to insist that he was cheated out of a second term – and said so much at a rally of his protesters near the White House Wednesday.

And Jacobs – who won a special election and a Republican primary last June after Trump endorsed him – said Congress has work to do to make sure Americans trust their elections again.