Chris Jacobs urges WNY residents to consider vaccination

WASHINGTON – Rep. Chris Jacobs is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and if you are not, he thinks you should think about getting the jab.

The Orchard Park Republican demurred when federal lawmakers were first offered the vaccine early this year, saying he didn't want to cut the line just because was a member of Congress. But in an interview this week, Jacobs said he received his two Moderna shots in April.

What's more, he's not buying into the anti-vaccine sentiment that has swept over elements of the Republican Party.

"It certainly is a personal decision," Jacobs said. "I took the vaccine. I think it's safe. And I think it's effective. And so I would encourage people to talk to their physicians and make that decision."

A physician's advice would be far better than relying on all the vaccine misinformation on social media, Jacobs said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month