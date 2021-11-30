Chris Jacobs thinks vaccines are safe and effective – but he's fighting back against mandates

WASHINGTON – Rep. Chris Jacobs is fully vaccinated and thinks Covid-19 vaccines work – but he's evolved into a strong voice against mandating them.
The Orchard Park Republican issued a news release last week criticizing Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz for considering a vaccine mandate at restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.
"The new restrictions being threatened for private businesses in Erie County by Mark Poloncarz will have equally devastating effects on our economy," Jacobs said. "While I believe the vaccines are safe and effective, I believe every American should have the right to make this decision without fear of punishment or retaliation from those supposedly elected to serve them."
And that's just the most recent step Jacobs has taken to fight back against mandating Covid-19 vaccines. Since mid-October, Jacobs has:
- Written to Transportation Security Administration Administrator David Pekoske to complain about a mandate forcing TSA agents to be vaccinated. Jacobs said the mandate could force those agents off the job at the busy holiday travel season and "could result in disastrous delays and backups" at the nation's airports.
- Joined several other GOP lawmakers to write to Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control, asking that her agency develop guidance for a "test to stay" option that could keep students in school even if they are unvaccinated and have been in close contact with students who tested positive for Covid-19.
- Cosponsored legislation that would exempt essential workers from Covid-19 vaccine mandates imposed by the federal government, a government contractor or a private entity receiving federal funds.
In an interview Friday, Jacobs reiterated that he supports Covid-19 vaccines and encourages constituents to talk to their physician about getting vaccinated if they are not. But Jacobs added that he sees vaccine mandates as government overreach.
He said he gets calls from people frustrated by vaccine mandates in which they say: "We are not being treated like adults."
The far more effective way to increase vaccination rates is to educate people about the vaccines' safety and effectiveness, rather than to force people to do something they don't want to do, Jacobs added.
Asked if he thought misinformation was a problem regarding Covid-19 vaccines, Jacobs said: "There's misinformation everywhere." That being the case, he said it's very important for public officials to back up any Covid restrictions with data that proves they are needed and will be useful.
In the interview, Jacobs also criticized the New York State mandate that people who work in health care facilities be vaccinated.
"All those people are now threatened with having their livelihood taken away if they don't comply," he said. "I think it's an overreach."
Asked about Poloncarz's decision this week to once again require people to wear masks in indoor public places, Jacobs said: "That's really not been my focus. I do try to give deference to local officials taking positions about that."
Even so, he criticized Poloncarz for calling other counties "reckless" if they don't impose tougher Covid-19 restrictions amid Western New York's recent spike in cases.
"I don't think that's productive," he said.
For his part, Poloncarz doesn't think Jacobs' crusade against vaccine mandates is very productive, either.
"I'm disappointed in the congressman for politicizing what is a health issue," Poloncarz said. "We are trying to protect the lives of our residents in Erie County, many of which are his constituents. We should be focused on the issues associated with that. We're also taking actions to avoid shutdowns and capacity restrictions ... The best way to avoid capacity restrictions or shutdowns is to implement a mask mandate and if possible, if we need to, in the future have a vaccine mandate."
Poloncarz, a Democrat, also noted that he's never received a call from the Republican congressman offering any federal help on Erie County's fight against Covid-19. In contrast, Poloncarz said he has spoken to Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, both Democrats, about the pandemic.
Jacobs acknowledged he had not spoken to Poloncarz. "I try to show deference to the executive to do his job," Jacobs said. "Certainly if he thinks I can be helpful, I'm all ears."