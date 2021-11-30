Chris Jacobs thinks vaccines are safe and effective – but he's fighting back against mandates

In an interview Friday, Jacobs reiterated that he supports Covid-19 vaccines and encourages constituents to talk to their physician about getting vaccinated if they are not. But Jacobs added that he sees vaccine mandates as government overreach.

He said he gets calls from people frustrated by vaccine mandates in which they say: "We are not being treated like adults."

The far more effective way to increase vaccination rates is to educate people about the vaccines' safety and effectiveness, rather than to force people to do something they don't want to do, Jacobs added.

Asked if he thought misinformation was a problem regarding Covid-19 vaccines, Jacobs said: "There's misinformation everywhere." That being the case, he said it's very important for public officials to back up any Covid restrictions with data that proves they are needed and will be useful.

In the interview, Jacobs also criticized the New York State mandate that people who work in health care facilities be vaccinated.

"All those people are now threatened with having their livelihood taken away if they don't comply," he said. "I think it's an overreach."