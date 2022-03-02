Chris Jacobs appointed to education panel

WASHINGTON – Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican who served for seven years on the Buffalo Board of Education, has been appointed to the House Education and Labor Committee.
“American students and businesses face unprecedented challenges in today’s world, and I am honored to join a committee focused on finding solutions to these challenges,” Jacobs said Wednesday after his appointment to the panel.
Jacobs replaces Rep. Greg Murphy, a North Carolina Republican who was appointed to the House Ways and Means Committee in January, on the education panel.
In addition to serving on the Buffalo school board from 2004 to 2011, Jacobs founded the Bison Children's Scholarship Fund, which provides aid to low-income Western New York students to attend private or religious schools.
“Giving our students access the highest quality education has long been a priority of mine," Jacobs said. "Additionally, Western New York, and many other regions in our nation, face a growing shortage of labor in advanced manufacturing and skilled trades. I will be using my position to advocate for policies that put our students first and support strong workforce development initiatives to address our nation’s skilled labor shortage.”
Jacobs is a co-sponsor of the federal Parents Bill of Rights, which forces school districts to be more transparent about their policies. He has also favored lifting mask requirements in schools as well as returning to in-person learning.
“As a small business owner and former school board member, Congressman Chris Jacobs is uniquely qualified to sit on the Education and Labor Committee," said Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, the top Republican on the education panel. "We welcome Rep. Jacobs’ insights on building a thriving workforce and making K-12 and postsecondary education as effective as possible."
Jacobs will continue to serve on the House Agriculture and Budget committees.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, a North Country Republican who also serves on the education panel, said she was thrilled that Jacobs had joined it.
"I look forward to working with him more to advocate for our New York students, support our workforce and stand up for parental engagement in our state,” said Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the House.