Chris Jacobs appointed to education panel

WASHINGTON – Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican who served for seven years on the Buffalo Board of Education, has been appointed to the House Education and Labor Committee.

“American students and businesses face unprecedented challenges in today’s world, and I am honored to join a committee focused on finding solutions to these challenges,” Jacobs said Wednesday after his appointment to the panel.

Jacobs replaces Rep. Greg Murphy, a North Carolina Republican who was appointed to the House Ways and Means Committee in January, on the education panel.

In addition to serving on the Buffalo school board from 2004 to 2011, Jacobs founded the Bison Children's Scholarship Fund, which provides aid to low-income Western New York students to attend private or religious schools.

“Giving our students access the highest quality education has long been a priority of mine," Jacobs said. "Additionally, Western New York, and many other regions in our nation, face a growing shortage of labor in advanced manufacturing and skilled trades. I will be using my position to advocate for policies that put our students first and support strong workforce development initiatives to address our nation’s skilled labor shortage.”