Chris Jacobs among 22 lawmakers on list who missed Stock Act deadlines

Congressional ethics experts are increasingly concerned not only about the volume of the stock transactions that lawmakers are reporting late, but also the large number who are doing so – although Marsco acknowledged that Levinthal's reporting on the issue may have uncovered violations that would have gone unnoticed previously.

Levinthal said he's focused on reporting STOCK Act violations because it is important for the public to know if lawmakers are following a law that they themselves passed in 2012.

"You would think that after seeing some of their colleagues get scrutinized in the way that they have, that other members might tighten up their operations," he said. "But we're finding two, three, four (violations) a month, month in and month out."

A big change?

Louise Slaughter, who represented parts of Buffalo for a decade and who died in 2018, was the STOCK Act's most vocal advocate. But nine years after the law's passage, some lawmakers say Congress should go one step farther.