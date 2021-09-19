Chris Jacobs among 22 lawmakers on list who missed Stock Act deadlines

WASHINGTON – Rep. Chris Jacobs found himself on a growing list this month: lawmakers who appear to have missed a deadline in a law aimed at making sure federal legislators tell the public about their securities trades, and pronto.
The trouble with Jacobs and at least 21 of his congressional colleagues was that they weren't pronto.
The STOCK Act (which stands for "Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge") – sponsored by the late Rep. Louise M. Slaughter and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand of New York – calls on lawmakers to report their securities trades within 45 days of the transaction.
But Forbes magazine reported on Sept. 10 that Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, took until Sept. 3 to report 13 securities transactions, valued in total at between $356,013 and $865,000, that he made between Jan. 19 and July 16. Jacobs' spokesman said the congressman discovered he had to report 12 municipal bond transactions after consulting with the House Ethics Committee – and that he reported the only stock transaction on the list soon after he discovered it.
By congressional standards, Jacobs' moves were small change. Insider, a fast-expanding online news outlet, reported that five lawmakers were late in reporting stock transactions that, for each lawmaker, may have totaled more than $1 million.
Dave Levinthal, the Kenmore West High School graduate who serves as deputy Washington bureau chief for Insider, broke the stories of 17 of the 22 federal lawmakers who appeared to violate the STOCK Act within the past two years.
The basic principle of the law, Levinthal said, "is that the public should have a right to know in a timely fashion about personal financial transactions that lawmakers are making, so that the public can judge for itself whether there is any real or perceived conflict of interest with their official duties."
Levinthal added: "It's definitely been eye-opening to see that a lot of members of Congress are just having a real hard time getting this right."
Jacobs' late trades
Jacobs' late reporting of his securities transactions pales in comparison with the actions of his predecessor in Congress, former Rep. Chris Collins. Collins violated federal securities law that long predated the STOCK Act. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges in connection with a stock tip he passed on to his son. Collins, the first member of Congress to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2016, spent several weeks in a federal prison camp last fall before then-President Trump pardoned him.
Weeks before two Georgia runoff elections that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate, Democrats were hammering Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler over stock trades that, to critics, seemed suspiciously well-timed.
In contrast, there is nothing criminal about Jacobs' missed deadlines. He apparently missed the STOCK Act deadline 13 times by reporting securities transactions weeks or months late – which, under the law, calls for a $200 fine for each violation.
Asked about the dozen times that Jacobs was late in reporting the sale of municipal bonds, Jacobs' spokesman, Christian Chase, said: "As part of a review during the preparation of Congressman Jacobs' annual financial disclosure, and based on guidance from the House Ethics Committee, the determination was made that these transactions should be submitted on a Periodic Transaction Report (PTR). Upon making this determination, a PTR was prepared and filed disclosing all reportable transactions."
The one stock transaction Jacobs reported late was his receipt of shares in DT Midstream Inc., a company that was spun off from DT Energy, a company Jacobs was invested in for years. While that transaction was dated July 1, Chase said Jacobs didn't become aware of it until Aug. 13 and then filed a transaction report about the stock he received within 30 days.
"Congressman Jacobs believes strongly in transparency," Chase added. "He retains a compliance firm, which conducts regular reviews to ensure full compliance with financial disclosure requirements."
Asked if it was significant that Jacobs' trades largely involved municipal bonds rather than stocks, Delaney Marsco, senior legal counsel for ethics at the Campaign Legal Center, noted that it is important that lawmakers quickly report bond transactions, too. For example, the infrastructure bill currently moving through Congress could affect the entities issuing the bonds Jacobs sold, such as the New York State Thruway Authority and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
"It certainly could raise a conflict of interest," Marsco said.
A troubled law?
The transactions some other members of Congress reported late make Jacobs, a millionaire, look like a pauper. And to hear ethics experts like Marsco tell it, the very volume of apparent STOCK Act violations make the law look too weak.
For example, Levinthal reported that Rep. Pat Fallon, a Texas Republican, failed to properly report 90 stock transactions worth upward of $17.53 million. Levinthal also reported that Rep. Diana Harshbarger, a Texas Republican, didn't properly report 700 stock trades worth as much as $10.9 million, and that Democratic Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada was late in reporting trades worth up to $3.3 million.
Seeing those totals made Marsco recall that $200 fine lawmakers face for each STOCK Act violation.
"The enforcement mechanisms in the STOCK Act are not particularly strong," she said. "You see these members of Congress who are trading hundreds of thousands of dollars of stock in one day. You know, they aren't going to care if they have to pay $200 for every late filing."
Congressional ethics experts are increasingly concerned not only about the volume of the stock transactions that lawmakers are reporting late, but also the large number who are doing so – although Marsco acknowledged that Levinthal's reporting on the issue may have uncovered violations that would have gone unnoticed previously.
Levinthal said he's focused on reporting STOCK Act violations because it is important for the public to know if lawmakers are following a law that they themselves passed in 2012.
"You would think that after seeing some of their colleagues get scrutinized in the way that they have, that other members might tighten up their operations," he said. "But we're finding two, three, four (violations) a month, month in and month out."
A big change?
Louise Slaughter, who represented parts of Buffalo for a decade and who died in 2018, was the STOCK Act's most vocal advocate. But nine years after the law's passage, some lawmakers say Congress should go one step farther.
“We need to end the era in which members of Congress buy and sell individual stocks for personal gain," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat who in March introduced a bill that would ban such transactions. "This practice is deeply corrupt. First, it biases the viewpoint of members when working on legislation related to a stock they own. Second, members trade on information they hear that the general public doesn’t. And that’s just wrong. Let’s bring some integrity to Congress and end the trading in individual stocks.”
That proposed bill would also bar congressional staffers – who actually write the laws that Congress passes – from trading individual stocks.
“There is an unavoidable potential conflict of interest when members of Congress and their top staffers trade in stocks while making decisions affecting the value of those stocks,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat and the Ban Conflicted Trading Act's chief sponsor in the House.
Congressional ethics experts also dislike the idea that lawmakers can invest in individual stocks.
"It shouldn’t happen," Walter Shaub, senior ethics fellow at the Project on Government Oversight, tweeted last month. "They should buy diversified mutual funds like folks in the executive branch have to buy. What greed motivates members of Congress to say that’s too restrictive?"
So far, though, most lawmakers seem to be greeting the Ban Conflicted Trading Act with silence and averted eyes. Only two senators and 21 House members have cosponsored it. And the only two New York lawmakers to back the measure are Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the Bronx and Mondaire Jones of Westchester County.
Perhaps the lack of interest in the bill reflects the fact that violating the STOCK Act is one practice in Washington that is entirely bipartisan. Of the 22 lawmakers found to violate the law, 11 are Democrats and 11 are Republicans.