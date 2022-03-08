Chris Jacobs again may face a primary from the right

WASHINGTON – Two years after fending off challengers to his right in a Republican primary, Rep. Chris Jacobs might have to try to do the same this year.
Several challengers say they want to run to the right of Jacobs in the June 28 primary. They criticize Jacobs' views on the U.S. Capitol riot, the Covid-19 pandemic, Ukraine and even a little-noticed GOP bill on gender identity.
Todd J. Aldinger, most recently associated with litigation against Erie County mask mandates considered but never filed by the Village of Williamsville, said he looks to face Rep. Chris Jacobs in the Republican primary.
They say Jacobs is not a good fit for the new 24th Congressional District, a largely rural swath from the mouth of the Niagara River to the shores of the St. Lawrence River.
"I just don't think he's the right guy," said Mario Fratto, a 37-year-old lawyer and small business owner from Geneva who has picked up the endorsement of three county Conservative parties and the Seneca County GOP. "I think now he's calling himself a conservative and I just don't see it, and I don't think that people believe it – because his record says otherwise."
Jacobs and his team disagree. They note that he has won GOP committee support in counties representing 77.7% of the district's population and Conservative Party backing in four counties, including the ones with the largest populations: Erie and Niagara counties.
Two sources close to Jacobs said early Monday that Jacobs plans to run for re-election from the newly proposed 24th District, which would meander from the northernmost shores of the Niagara River to the Thousand Islands region – a driving distance of 256 miles – while bypassing most of metro Rochester.
“In 2020, Chris Jacobs proved his political mettle by winning an unprecedented special election and competitive primary on the same day," said Cam Savage, Jacobs' political consultant. "Since, Jacobs has tirelessly worked on behalf of Western New York families to reopen our economy, oppose reckless spending and failed far-left policies and to secure our southern border. If there is to be a primary, Chris Jacobs will be more than ready for it."
Jacobs other' official challengers at this point are Andrew McCarthy, 35, of Niagara Falls, a brashly tweeting Air Force veteran with more than twice as many Twitter followers as Jacobs, and John Murtari, 65, a Wayne County Air Force veteran who said: "The people east of Rochester have never heard of Mr. Jacobs."
Todd Aldinger, a Buffalo lawyer who's been in the limelight because of his lawsuits against Covid-19 mandates, previously said he would run, but on Tuesday he withdrew from the race and endorsed McCarthy.
Any of those candidates face the same challenges: collecting 1,250 valid signatures on petitions before April 7 and raising money. Only Murtari had a campaign account at the Dec. 31 filing deadline – and he had less than $2,000 for his race against an incumbent millionaire.
"A lot of people talk about running for Congress. The actual 'running for Congress' is a different story," said longtime local GOP consultant Christopher Grant. "And so getting petition signatures in March in Buffalo, or in Western New York and the North Country, is not a fun task. So this is going to be a real stress test on the candidates."
In a telephone interview the Orchard Park Republican offered his most detailed comments yet about votes he took after the Capitol riot that prompted seven Democratic state legislators to call for his resignation.
The Jan. 6 divide
Amid the shattered glass and defaced walls of the Capitol, Jacobs voted not to certify contested swing-state election results favoring Democrat Joe Biden as president on Jan. 6, 2021. But he later voted to establish an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection.
"We need to do everything we can to find out what happened there, so that our police here never have to endure that again," he said in the summer.
But both McCarthy and Fratto took Jacobs to task for voting for that commission.
McCarthy dismissed the Jan. 6 riot – where 140 police officers were injured – as "people trespassing in Congress." More than 235 people have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including more than 80 people who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington.
Asked if he thought the riot was an insurrection, McCarthy said: "No. You want me to use the words of the left?"
Fratto played down the attack, too.
"An insurrection is people coming armed to overthrow the government, and that's not what this was," he said of the violent event, where hundreds attacked and injured police officers to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected president.
Murtari – who has made civil discourse one of the pillars of his campaign – said he has no objection to Jacobs' vote on the Jan. 6 commission.
But he, like McCarthy and Fratto, said he was offended that Jacobs voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, from committees because of her past support of QAnon and other false conspiracy theories.
"My big thing is her constituents voted for her (as) their representative in Congress, so let her participate," said Murtari, who cited the vote on Greene as his main objection to Jacobs.
The vaccine debate
Jacobs is vaccinated against Covid-19 and has urged his constituents to do the same, while simultaneously fighting against vaccine mandates such as those for health care workers.
"All those people are now threatened with having their livelihood taken away if they don't comply," he said last year. "I think it's an overreach."
But to hear McCarthy tell it, Jacobs hasn't fought back hard enough against Covid-19 measures.
"I have a mandate. Mask a kid, go to jail," he tweeted on Feb. 12.
McCarthy said in an interview that he has not been vaccinated because research for the vaccines required using stem cells that were derived from aborted fetal tissue. "It just doesn't jibe with where I am on a religious level," he said, even though the Catholic Church has sanctioned the use of the vaccines in most cases.
Fratto is unvaccinated, too, even though the Centers for Disease Control recommends vaccination against Covid-19.
"I didn't believe that it was beneficial to me just because of my age and my health," said Fratto, who said he got and recovered from Covid-19.
Murtari, meanwhile, said he has been vaccinated – but only because he felt he had to do so to visit family in Italy last summer.
On Ukraine
Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, Jacobs has followed the bipartisan consensus.
"Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and deadly full-scale invasion against a sovereign nation is reprehensible and must be met with severe consequences," Jacobs tweeted shortly after the invasion started.
Murtari has also stressed the dangers of allowing one nation to try to swallow up another, likening it to the moves Adolf Hitler made as he launched World War II.
But McCarthy and Fratto – who bill themselves as "America First" candidates in the mold of Trump – offer somewhat different views.
"I fight for New York and defend Americans," McCarthy tweeted on Jan. 22. "Ukraine simply isn’t my responsibility."
In an interview after the invasion, McCarthy called Putin "a thug" who had started a "really ugly" war, and said the sanctions the U.S. and other nations had imposed were a good first response. But he reiterated that the U.S. should not get militarily involved.
Meanwhile, Fratto tweeted on March 2 that "Biden is the Ukraine crisis!" and, in an interview, tried to explain Trump's recent comment that Putin's move into Ukraine was "genius."
"I don't think anybody, including President Trump, believes that Putin is a good man or he's worthy of praise," Fratto said. "But from a strategic standpoint, if you can reclaim some of your old country with no consequences from the rest of the world, and you can also get oil and gas to help your country and get away with it – like it is a smart move, just speaking logistically ... But is it right? Absolutely not."
Trans rights
Jacobs' America First opponents have also been hammering him on a less prominent issue: transgender rights.
Jacobs was an original cosponsor of the Fairness for All Act, a GOP effort to add gender identity and sexual orientation as protected categories under anti-discrimination laws, with specific religious exemptions.
But the religious right eviscerated the bill. Before long, Rep. Elise Stefanik of the North Country, Rep. Claudia Tenney of the Utica area and finally Jacobs dropped their support of it.
Jacobs' move came after McCarthy labeled him a "transgender lover" on Twitter and after Fratto repeatedly pounded him on the issue.
"Anybody that asked me about the bill, I said it was allowing men in women's sports," Fratto said.
Asked about his move, Jacobs said in a statement: “I removed myself from the Fairness for All Act because I believe any legislation Congress considers in this space must have absolute protections for religious liberty and women.”
Meanwhile, Murtari's reaction to the bill was likely that of many Americans.
He said he never heard of it.