Chris Jacobs again may face a primary from the right

WASHINGTON – Two years after fending off challengers to his right in a Republican primary, Rep. Chris Jacobs might have to try to do the same this year.

Several challengers say they want to run to the right of Jacobs in the June 28 primary. They criticize Jacobs' views on the U.S. Capitol riot, the Covid-19 pandemic, Ukraine and even a little-noticed GOP bill on gender identity.

They say Jacobs is not a good fit for the new 24th Congressional District, a largely rural swath from the mouth of the Niagara River to the shores of the St. Lawrence River.

"I just don't think he's the right guy," said Mario Fratto, a 37-year-old lawyer and small business owner from Geneva who has picked up the endorsement of three county Conservative parties and the Seneca County GOP. "I think now he's calling himself a conservative and I just don't see it, and I don't think that people believe it – because his record says otherwise."

Jacobs and his team disagree. They note that he has won GOP committee support in counties representing 77.7% of the district's population and Conservative Party backing in four counties, including the ones with the largest populations: Erie and Niagara counties.

