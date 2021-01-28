Chris Collins returns – as social media influencer?

And Citizens for Real Leadership in NY27 – a group that began as "Citizens Against Collins" – tweeted: "I want to hear you BEG FOR FORGIVENESS for betraying the tens of thousands of hard-working moms, dads, students & seniors living & working & dying in #NY27. You lied to us, stole our right to representation & silenced our voices. And all in the name of #GREED."

Collins did not seem troubled by the comments, leaving them on his Twitter feed.

And in the interview, he said that on his social media platforms, he will weigh in on issues such as help for small business or the minimum wage, including current bills before Congress.

“I think I have some insight,” he said, “and on more than one occasion I have surprised people with my stance on issues that do not just toe the conservative line.”

Collins spent much of the 2016 election year as a frequent guest on cable TV on behalf of the Trump campaign. He said he is interested, to some extent, in reprising that role.

“If I can have people scratch their heads and say ‘I never thought of it that way,’ then OK,” he said. “Right now, the country is on fire, and maybe I can be part of a dialogue.”