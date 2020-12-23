Chris Collins once said it would be inappropriate for Trump to pardon him. Experts agree.

Also offering a scathing review was Meredith McGehee, executive director of Issue One Reform, which works to reduce the influence of money in politics.

"The pardons of three politicians who abused the public trust IS the swamp," McGehee posted on Twitter. "These actions by President Trump undermine public faith in our democracy at a critical juncture in our history."

Preet Bharara, who served as U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York – the office that indicted Collins more than a year after Bharara left it – took to Twitter to say: "Purely partisan pardon today of two corrupt GOP congressmen."

Meanwhile, Richard W. Painter – who headed the White House ethics office under former President George W. Bush – said the Collins pardon should lead to reform in Congress.

"A GOP congressman in prison for insider trading gets pardoned," Painter said on Twitter. "Sickening. All the more reason members of Congress should be barred from trading individual stocks."

James Wheeldon, an Australian securities lawyer who was an investor in the company involved in the Collins stock scandal, was as aghast at the Collins pardon as all those American ethics experts.

"Collins' pardon is an embarrassment to the U.S. and also to Australia," Wheeldon said via email. "Collins admitted at his sentencing that he committed criminal breaches of Australian law. He should be prosecuted in Australia for insider trading and breaches of his director’s duties, but he won’t, because Australian regulators never conducted a proper investigation at the time of his crimes."

