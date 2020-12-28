Chris Collins is out of prison – but other allegations of insider trading swirl in Congress

"What, did he have a Bloomberg terminal under his desk?" quipped Richard W. Painter, chief White House ethics officer under President George W. Bush, referring to the computer that's ubiquitous among stock brokers.

Critics are concerned about the quality of Perdue's stock trades, as well as their quantity. The Times reported that the Justice Department looked into Perdue's sale of more than $1 million in stock in Cardlytics, a financial company where Perdue used to serve on the board, two days after the company's founder sent the senator an email mentioning "upcoming changes" at the firm. Cardlytics' stock price plummeted when its founder announced his departure a few weeks later.

The Justice Department dropped its probe into Perdue and Cardlytics, allowing the senator to recently run a campaign ad saying: "Perdue was totally exonerated."

And that, it seems, is part of a pattern. Loeffler, Inhofe and Feinstein all faced Justice Department and Senate Ethics Committee inquiries about stock sales that they made after a January briefing for senators about the economic risk posed by the looming coronavirus pandemic – a briefing that took place only weeks before the market tanked.